කඩාවැටුණු මහනුවර ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ හිමිකරු පලා ගිය බවට පළ වූ වාර්තා ප්‍රතික්ෂේප කරයි

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 12:19

මහනුවර - බූවැලිකඩ ප්‍රදේශයේදී පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ල කඩා වැටුණු පසු තමන් පලා ගිය බවට පළවූ වාර්තා ප්‍රතික්ෂේප කරන බව එම ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ හිමිකරු පවනවා.

