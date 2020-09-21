English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 18:11

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

ඉන්දියාවේ ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් කඩාවැටී දසදෙනෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට
21 September 2020
කඩාවැටුණු මහනුවර ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ හිමිකරු පලා ගිය බවට පළ වූ වාර්තා ප්‍රතික්ෂේප කරයි (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
මහනුවර පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ල කඩා වැටුණේ නායයාමකින් නොවන බවට තොරතුරු
21 September 2020
වාහන මිල සීග්‍රයෙන් ඉහලට
20 September 2020
අදත් ක්‍රියාත්මක මංතීරු නීතිය (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
නවසීලන්තය කොවිඩ්19 පාලන සීමා ඉවත් කරයි
21 September 2020
මාස හයකට පසු ටජ් මහල අද විවෘතයි
21 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ නව මරණ වැඩිවද්දී ඇමරිකාවේ ආසාදිතයන් ලක්ෂ හත ඉක්මවයි
21 September 2020
ඩොනල්ඩ් ට්‍රම්ප්ට තැපෑලෙන් විෂ අඩංගු පාර්සලයක්
20 September 2020
