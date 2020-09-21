English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

UNP යේ ජාතික ලැයිස්තු මන්ත්‍රීධුරය හිමිවිය යුත්තේ තමන්ට බව ජෝන් කියයි(වීඩියෝ)

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 21:23

UNP+%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%A2%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%94+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%B0%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%AD%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%B6%E0%B7%80+%E0%B6%A2%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29

එක්සත් ජාතික පක්ෂයට හිමි ජාතික ලැයිස්තු මන්ත්‍රීධුරය හිමිවිය යුත්තේ තමන්ට බව හිටපු අමාත්‍ය ජෝන් අමරතුංග මහතා අද(21) පැවති ප්‍රවෘත්ති සාකච්ඡාවකදී පැවසුවා.




Trending News

ඉන්දියාවේ ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් කඩාවැටී දසදෙනෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට
21 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් කඩාවැටී දසදෙනෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට
කඩාවැටුණු මහනුවර ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ හිමිකරු පලා ගිය බවට පළ වූ වාර්තා ප්‍රතික්ෂේප කරයි (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
කඩාවැටුණු මහනුවර ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ හිමිකරු පලා ගිය බවට පළ වූ වාර්තා ප්‍රතික්ෂේප කරයි (වීඩියෝ)
මහනුවර පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ල කඩා වැටුණේ නායයාමකින් නොවන බවට තොරතුරු
21 September 2020
මහනුවර පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ල කඩා වැටුණේ නායයාමකින් නොවන බවට තොරතුරු
අදත් ක්‍රියාත්මක මංතීරු නීතිය (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
අදත් ක්‍රියාත්මක මංතීරු නීතිය (වීඩියෝ)
සුපිරි පන්දුවාරයේදී, IPL දෙවන තරඟයේ ජය දිල්ලි පිලට (ඡායාරූප)
21 September 2020
සුපිරි පන්දුවාරයේදී, IPL දෙවන තරඟයේ ජය දිල්ලි පිලට (ඡායාරූප)

International News

නවසීලන්තය කොවිඩ්19 පාලන සීමා ඉවත් කරයි
21 September 2020
නවසීලන්තය කොවිඩ්19 පාලන සීමා ඉවත් කරයි
මාස හයකට පසු ටජ් මහල අද විවෘතයි
21 September 2020
මාස හයකට පසු ටජ් මහල අද විවෘතයි
ඉන්දියාවේ නව මරණ වැඩිවද්දී ඇමරිකාවේ ආසාදිතයන් ලක්ෂ හත ඉක්මවයි
21 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ නව මරණ වැඩිවද්දී ඇමරිකාවේ ආසාදිතයන් ලක්ෂ හත ඉක්මවයි
ඩොනල්ඩ් ට්‍රම්ප්ට තැපෑලෙන් විෂ අඩංගු පාර්සලයක්
20 September 2020
ඩොනල්ඩ් ට්‍රම්ප්ට තැපෑලෙන් විෂ අඩංගු පාර්සලයක්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.