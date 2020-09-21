English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

හෙරොයින් සමඟ හයක් කටුනායක සහ බොරැල්ලෙන් අල්ලයි

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 8:05

%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%9F+%E0%B7%84%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%9A+%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%84+%E0%B6%B6%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92
කටුනායක සහ බොරැල්ල ප්‍රදේශ වලදී හෙරොයින් සමඟ පුද්ගලයින් 06 දෙනෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

ඉන්දියාවේ ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් කඩාවැටී දසදෙනෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට
21 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් කඩාවැටී දසදෙනෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට
කඩාවැටුණු මහනුවර ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ හිමිකරු පලා ගිය බවට පළ වූ වාර්තා ප්‍රතික්ෂේප කරයි (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
කඩාවැටුණු මහනුවර ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ හිමිකරු පලා ගිය බවට පළ වූ වාර්තා ප්‍රතික්ෂේප කරයි (වීඩියෝ)
හෙම්මාතගම පාසලක් අසල අවදානම් තෙමහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
හෙම්මාතගම පාසලක් අසල අවදානම් තෙමහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් (වීඩියෝ)
බ්ලූමැන්ඩල් සංජීවගේ බිරිඳ සහ පුත්‍රයා හෙරොයින් සමඟ අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
බ්ලූමැන්ඩල් සංජීවගේ බිරිඳ සහ පුත්‍රයා හෙරොයින් සමඟ අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
වත්තල ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට අද රාත්‍රි අටේ සිට ජල කප්පාදුවක්
21 September 2020
වත්තල ප්‍රදේශ කිහිපයකට අද රාත්‍රි අටේ සිට ජල කප්පාදුවක්

International News

ගොවි පනත්වලට ඉන්දීය විපක්ෂයෙන් විරෝධතා
22 September 2020
ගොවි පනත්වලට ඉන්දීය විපක්ෂයෙන් විරෝධතා
නවසීලන්තය කොවිඩ්19 පාලන සීමා ඉවත් කරයි
21 September 2020
නවසීලන්තය කොවිඩ්19 පාලන සීමා ඉවත් කරයි
මාස හයකට පසු ටජ් මහල අද විවෘතයි
21 September 2020
මාස හයකට පසු ටජ් මහල අද විවෘතයි
ඉන්දියාවේ නව මරණ වැඩිවද්දී ඇමරිකාවේ ආසාදිතයන් ලක්ෂ හත ඉක්මවයි
21 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ නව මරණ වැඩිවද්දී ඇමරිකාවේ ආසාදිතයන් ලක්ෂ හත ඉක්මවයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.