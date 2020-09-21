,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
හෙරොයින් සමඟ 9දෙනෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 8:48
සපුගස්කන්ද ප්රදේශයේදී හෙරොයින් ග්රෑම් 300ක් සමඟ පුද්ගලයින් 9දෙනෙකු පොලීසිය විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
Trending News
ඉන්දියාවේ ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් කඩාවැටී දසදෙනෙකු ජීවිතක්ෂයට
21 September 2020
කඩාවැටුණු මහනුවර ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ හිමිකරු පලා ගිය බවට පළ වූ වාර්තා ප්රතික්ෂේප කරයි (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
හෙම්මාතගම පාසලක් අසල අවදානම් තෙමහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
බ්ලූමැන්ඩල් සංජීවගේ බිරිඳ සහ පුත්රයා හෙරොයින් සමඟ අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
වත්තල ප්රදේශ කිහිපයකට අද රාත්රි අටේ සිට ජල කප්පාදුවක්
21 September 2020
International News
ගොවි පනත්වලට ඉන්දීය විපක්ෂයෙන් විරෝධතා
22 September 2020
නවසීලන්තය කොවිඩ්19 පාලන සීමා ඉවත් කරයි
21 September 2020
මාස හයකට පසු ටජ් මහල අද විවෘතයි
21 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ නව මරණ වැඩිවද්දී ඇමරිකාවේ ආසාදිතයන් ලක්ෂ හත ඉක්මවයි
21 September 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.