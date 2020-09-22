,
විස්සට එරෙහිව සමඟි ජන බලවේග මන්ත්රීවරු විරෝධයක (වීඩියෝ)
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 11:57
පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට අද (22) දින ඉදිරිපත් කරන ලද ආණ්ඩුක්රම ව්යවස්ථාවේ 20 වන සංශෝධනයට එරෙහිව සමඟි ජන බලවේග මන්ත්රීවරු මේ වනවිට මැති සබය තුළ දැඩි විරෝධය පළ කරමින් සිටිනවා.
Trending News
බූවැලිකඩ ඛේදවාචකයෙන් මියගිය මව,පියා සහ බිළිදියගේ දේහයන් අසල්වාසී නිවසකට (ඡායාරූප - වීඩියෝ)
22 September 2020
හෙම්මාතගම පාසලක් අසල අවදානම් තෙමහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලක් (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
බ්ලූමැන්ඩල් සංජීවගේ බිරිඳ සහ පුත්රයා හෙරොයින් සමඟ අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
21 September 2020
සබරගමුව, බස්නාහිර මධ්යම, උතුරු මැද සහ වයඹට අද වැසි
22 September 2020
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතන් 8 දෙනෙකු වාර්තා වෙයි
21 September 2020
International News
නාසා සඳ ගමන් සැළසුම් හෙළි කෙරේ
22 September 2020
කොරෝනා අවදානම නිසා බ්රිතාන්යයේ අවන්හල් රාත්රී 10ට වැසේ
22 September 2020
ගොවි පනත්වලට ඉන්දීය විපක්ෂයෙන් විරෝධතා
22 September 2020
නවසීලන්තය කොවිඩ්19 පාලන සීමා ඉවත් කරයි
21 September 2020
