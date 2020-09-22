English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

මෙරට කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3312 දක්වා ඉහළට

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 19:14

%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B6%86%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%AD%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9B%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80+3312+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B6%89%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%85%E0%B6%A7
තවත් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 13 දෙනෙකු වාර්තාවීමත් සමඟ මෙරට සමස්ත කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් සංඛ්‍යාව 3312 දක්වා ඉහළගොස් තිබෙනවා.


Trending News

බූවැලිකඩ ඛේදවාචකයෙන් මියගිය මව,පියා සහ බිළිදියගේ දේහයන් අසල්වාසී නිවසකට (ඡායාරූප - වීඩියෝ)
22 September 2020
බූවැලිකඩ ඛේදවාචකයෙන් මියගිය මව,පියා සහ බිළිදියගේ දේහයන් අසල්වාසී නිවසකට (ඡායාරූප - වීඩියෝ)
මාරවිල- තොඩුවාව නිවසක ගින්නකින් කාන්තාවක් මරුට
22 September 2020
මාරවිල- තොඩුවාව නිවසක ගින්නකින් කාන්තාවක් මරුට
පාර්ලිමේන්තුවෙන් එළියට යන්න සිදුවූ, අතාවුල්ලාගේ අමුතු ඇඳුමට හේතුව හෙළිවෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
22 September 2020
පාර්ලිමේන්තුවෙන් එළියට යන්න සිදුවූ, අතාවුල්ලාගේ අමුතු ඇඳුමට හේතුව හෙළිවෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
හෙට සිට බස් ප්‍රමුඛතා මංතීරු නීතියේ තවත් වෙනසක්
22 September 2020
හෙට සිට බස් ප්‍රමුඛතා මංතීරු නීතියේ තවත් වෙනසක්
විස්සට එරෙහිව සමඟි ජන බලවේග මන්ත්‍රීවරු විරෝධයක (වීඩියෝ සහ ඡායාරූප)
22 September 2020
විස්සට එරෙහිව සමඟි ජන බලවේග මන්ත්‍රීවරු විරෝධයක (වීඩියෝ සහ ඡායාරූප)

International News

තස්මේනියාවේ නොගැඹුරු මුහුදට තල් මසුන් 270 ක්
22 September 2020
තස්මේනියාවේ නොගැඹුරු මුහුදට තල් මසුන් 270 ක්
2024 දී කාන්තාවක් සඳ මතට
22 September 2020
2024 දී කාන්තාවක් සඳ මතට
කොරෝනා අවදානම නිසා බ්‍රිතාන්‍යයේ අවන්හල් රාත්‍රී 10ට වැසේ
22 September 2020
කොරෝනා අවදානම නිසා බ්‍රිතාන්‍යයේ අවන්හල් රාත්‍රී 10ට වැසේ
ගොවි පනත්වලට ඉන්දීය විපක්ෂයෙන් විරෝධතා
22 September 2020
ගොවි පනත්වලට ඉන්දීය විපක්ෂයෙන් විරෝධතා
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.