අණ නොතකා ධාවනය කළ යතුරුපැදිය (වීඩියෝ)

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 - 14:51

මාතලේ පොලිස් ස්ථාන 10ක් ආවරණය වන සිදු කළ සෝදිසි මෙහෙයුමකදී බීමතින් අනාරක්ෂිත ලෙස ගමන් කළ යතුරුපැදියක් නවතන ලෙසට පොලිසිය සංඥා කළ ද පොලිස් අණ නොතකා එය ධාවනය කළ ආකාරයයි මේ.

