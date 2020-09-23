English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ගල් පෙරළීම හේතුවෙන් හැටන්-කොළඹ ප්‍රධාන මාර්ගයේ ගමනා ගමනයට බාධා

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 7:39

හැටන්-කොළඹ ප්‍රධාන මාර්ගයේ රම්පදෙණිය ප්‍රදේශයට ගල් පෙරළීම හේතුවෙන් ගමනා ගමනයට බාධා එල්ලවී තිබෙනවා.


