,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
අපරාධ මර්ධනය ගැන සාකච්ඡා කරන්න වැඩබලන පොලිස්පති නීතිපති හමුවෙයි
Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 12:21
අපරාධ මර්ධන ඉදිරි වැඩපිළිවෙල පිළිබඳව සාකච්ඡා කිරීමට වැඩබලන පොලිස්පති සහ ජ්යෙෂ්ඨ පොලිස් නිලධාරීන් නීතිපති හමුවී ඇති බව නීතිපති සම්බන්ධීකරණ නිලධාරිනී රජයේ අධිනීතිඥ නිශාරා ජයරත්න ප්රකාශ කළා.
Trending News
ජාතික පාසල්වල අතරමැදි ශ්රේණිවලට සිසුන් ඇතුළත් කිරීම තාවකාලිකව අත්හිටුවයි
23 September 2020
ග්රාම නිලධාරීන්ගේ රාජකාරී කටයුතු විධිමත් කරමින් චක්රලේඛයක්
23 September 2020
බූවැලිකඩ පුංචි පවුල අවසන් ගමන් යයි (වීඩියෝ)
23 September 2020
කටුනායකදී පාසල් වෑන් රථයක් දුම්රියේ ගැටී ජීවිත අනූනවයෙන් ගැලවෙයි
24 September 2020
බණ්ඩාරවෙල නගරයේ හෝටලයක් ගින්නකින් විනාශ වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
23 September 2020
International News
නේවාසික වීසා සහිත විදේශිකයින්ට චීනයෙන් සහනයක්
23 September 2020
ලෙබනනයේ හිස්බුල්ලා සටන්කාමීන්ගේ බලකොටුවක පිපිරීමක්
23 September 2020
තස්මේනියාවේ නොගැඹුරු මුහුදට තල් මසුන් 270 ක්
22 September 2020
2024 දී කාන්තාවක් සඳ මතට
22 September 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.