ආනවිලුන්දාව රක්ෂිතයේ, සිද්ධියට අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය සනත් නිශාන්තගේ සොහොයුරාට ඇප

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 15:05

ආනවිලුන්දාව රක්ෂිතයේ කොටසක් ඩෝසර් කිරීමේ සිද්ධියට අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය සනත් නිශාන්තගේ සහෝදරයා වන ජගත් සමන්ත පෙරේරාට හලාවත මහේස්ත්‍රාත් විසින් අද (24) ඇප ලබා දී තිබෙනවා.


