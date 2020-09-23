,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
ආනවිලුන්දාව රක්ෂිතයේ, සිද්ධියට අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් රාජ්ය අමාත්ය සනත් නිශාන්තගේ සොහොයුරාට ඇප
Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 15:05
ආනවිලුන්දාව රක්ෂිතයේ කොටසක් ඩෝසර් කිරීමේ සිද්ධියට අත්අඩංගුවට ගත් රාජ්ය අමාත්ය සනත් නිශාන්තගේ සහෝදරයා වන ජගත් සමන්ත පෙරේරාට හලාවත මහේස්ත්රාත් විසින් අද (24) ඇප ලබා දී තිබෙනවා.
Trending News
බූවැලිකඩ පුංචි පවුල අවසන් ගමන් යයි (වීඩියෝ)
23 September 2020
ග්රාම නිලධාරීන්ගේ රාජකාරී කටයුතු විධිමත් කරමින් චක්රලේඛයක්
23 September 2020
කටුනායකදී පාසල් වෑන් රථයක් දුම්රියේ ගැටී ජීවිත අනූනවයෙන් ගැලවෙයි
24 September 2020
රටම කතාවෙන මාතරදී හමුවූ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයාගේ තොරතුරු එළියට
24 September 2020
බණ්ඩාරවෙල නගරයේ හෝටලයක් ගින්නකින් විනාශ වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
23 September 2020
International News
දීපිකා පදුකෝන්ට නොතීසි
24 September 2020
නයිජිරියාවේ අධිවේගයක රිය අනතුරකින් 25 ක් මරුට
24 September 2020
නේවාසික වීසා සහිත විදේශිකයින්ට චීනයෙන් සහනයක්
23 September 2020
ලෙබනනයේ හිස්බුල්ලා සටන්කාමීන්ගේ බලකොටුවක පිපිරීමක්
23 September 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.