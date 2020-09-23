English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ හිටපු ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩක ඩීන් ජෝන්ස් මිය යයි

Thursday, 24 September 2020 - 16:32

%E0%B6%95%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9A%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%A7%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%94+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B6%9A+%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%A2%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ හිටපු ක්‍රිකට් පිතිකරු ඩීන් ජෝන්ස් ඉන්දියාවේ මුම්බායි හිදී හෘදයාබාධය කින් මියගොස් ඇති බව විදේශ මාධ්‍ය වාර්තා කරනවා.

මිය යන විට ඔහු 59 වියේ පසු වුණා.

Trending News

බූවැලිකඩ පුංචි පවුල අවසන් ගමන් යයි (වීඩියෝ)
23 September 2020
බූවැලිකඩ පුංචි පවුල අවසන් ගමන් යයි (වීඩියෝ)
රටම කතාවෙන මාතරදී හමුවූ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයාගේ තොරතුරු එළියට
24 September 2020
රටම කතාවෙන මාතරදී හමුවූ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයාගේ තොරතුරු එළියට
කටුනායකදී පාසල් වෑන් රථයක් දුම්රියේ ගැටී ජීවිත අනූනවයෙන් ගැලවෙයි
24 September 2020
කටුනායකදී පාසල් වෑන් රථයක් දුම්රියේ ගැටී ජීවිත අනූනවයෙන් ගැලවෙයි
බණ්ඩාරවෙල නගරයේ හෝටලයක් ගින්නකින් විනාශ වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
23 September 2020
බණ්ඩාරවෙල නගරයේ හෝටලයක් ගින්නකින් විනාශ වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
හැටන් - කොළඹ ප්‍රධාන මාර්ගයේ රම්පදෙණිය ප්‍රදේශයෙන් ගමනාගමනයට බාධා (ඡායාරූප)
24 September 2020
හැටන් - කොළඹ ප්‍රධාන මාර්ගයේ රම්පදෙණිය ප්‍රදේශයෙන් ගමනාගමනයට බාධා (ඡායාරූප)

International News

දීපිකා පදුකෝන්ට නොතීසි
24 September 2020
දීපිකා පදුකෝන්ට නොතීසි
නයිජිරියාවේ අධිවේගයක රිය අනතුරකින් 25 ක් මරුට
24 September 2020
නයිජිරියාවේ අධිවේගයක රිය අනතුරකින් 25 ක් මරුට
නේවාසික වීසා සහිත විදේශිකයින්ට චීනයෙන් සහනයක්
23 September 2020
නේවාසික වීසා සහිත විදේශිකයින්ට චීනයෙන් සහනයක්
ලෙබනනයේ හිස්බුල්ලා සටන්කාමීන්ගේ බලකොටුවක පිපිරීමක්
23 September 2020
ලෙබනනයේ හිස්බුල්ලා සටන්කාමීන්ගේ බලකොටුවක පිපිරීමක්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.