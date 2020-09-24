English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

කොරෝනා ආසාදය වී සිටි දකුණු ඉන්දීය ගායක එස්.පී. බාලසුබ්‍රමනියම් ජීවිතක්ෂයට

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 14:01

කොවිඩ් 19 ආසාදනය වී රෝහල් ගතව ප්‍රතිකාර ලබමින් සිටි ප්‍රවීන දකුණු ඉන්දීය ගායක එස්.පී. බාලසුබ්‍රමනියම් ජීවිතක්ෂයට පත්ව තිබෙනවා.

මියයන විට ඔහු 74 වන වියේ පසු වුණා.


උසස් පෙළ උපකාරක පංති, පැවැත්වීම ඔක්තෝම්බර් 6 මධ්‍යම රාත්‍රියෙන් පසු තහනම්
24 September 2020
කොටිකාවත්ත ආදාහනාගාරයේ ගෑස් කාන්දුවකින් පිළිස්සුම් තුවාල ලැබූ 07 දෙනෙක් රෝහලේ(වීඩියෝ)
24 September 2020
ඩීන් ජෝන්ස් සමුගනී
24 September 2020
අන්තර්ජාලය ඔස්සේ කරගෙන ගිය ගණිකා ජාවාරමක් මහරගමින් වටලයි (වීඩියෝ)
25 September 2020
විද්‍යාපීඨ අයදුම්පත්වල වැරදි නිවැරදි කිරීමට දින හතරක සහන කාලයක්
25 September 2020
කොරෝනා ආසාදය වී සිටි දකුණු ඉන්දීය ගායක එස්.පී. බාලසුබ්‍රමනියම් ජීවිතක්ෂයට
25 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 58 ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
25 September 2020
ඇමරිකානු ජනපතිවරණයෙන් පසු සාමකාමී බල හුවමාරුවක්, රිපබ්ලිකන් නායකයා සහතික වෙයි
25 September 2020
දීපිකා පදුකෝන්ට නොතීසි
24 September 2020
