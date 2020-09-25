English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

Friday, 25 September 2020 - 18:13

%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%87%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%B1+%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%93+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9A+%E0%B6%91%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%98%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%81%E0%B6%BA+-+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AF+6.55%E0%B6%A7
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.

Trending News

අන්තර්ජාලය ඔස්සේ කරගෙන ගිය ගණිකා ජාවාරමක් මහරගමින් වටලයි (වීඩියෝ)
25 September 2020
අන්තර්ජාලය ඔස්සේ කරගෙන ගිය ගණිකා ජාවාරමක් මහරගමින් වටලයි (වීඩියෝ)
කොටිකාවත්ත ආදාහනාගාරයේ ගෑස් කාන්දුවකින් පිළිස්සුම් තුවාල ලැබූ 07 දෙනෙක් රෝහලේ(වීඩියෝ)
24 September 2020
කොටිකාවත්ත ආදාහනාගාරයේ ගෑස් කාන්දුවකින් පිළිස්සුම් තුවාල ලැබූ 07 දෙනෙක් රෝහලේ(වීඩියෝ)
විද්‍යාපීඨ අයදුම්පත්වල වැරදි නිවැරදි කිරීමට දින හතරක සහන කාලයක්
25 September 2020
විද්‍යාපීඨ අයදුම්පත්වල වැරදි නිවැරදි කිරීමට දින හතරක සහන කාලයක්
බාල වයස්කාර දැරියකගේ නිරුවත් දර්ශන ජංගම දුරකථනයක තබාගෙන සිටි බාල වයස්කරුවන් දෙදෙනෙක් පොලිස් භාරයට
25 September 2020
බාල වයස්කාර දැරියකගේ නිරුවත් දර්ශන ජංගම දුරකථනයක තබාගෙන සිටි බාල වයස්කරුවන් දෙදෙනෙක් පොලිස් භාරයට
රාහුල්ගේ සුපිරි ඉනිම ඉදිරියේ කෝලිගේ පන්දු යවන්නන් අසරණ වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
25 September 2020
රාහුල්ගේ සුපිරි ඉනිම ඉදිරියේ කෝලිගේ පන්දු යවන්නන් අසරණ වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)

International News

ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 58 ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
25 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 58 ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
ඇමරිකානු ජනපතිවරණයෙන් පසු සාමකාමී බල හුවමාරුවක්, රිපබ්ලිකන් නායකයා සහතික වෙයි
25 September 2020
ඇමරිකානු ජනපතිවරණයෙන් පසු සාමකාමී බල හුවමාරුවක්, රිපබ්ලිකන් නායකයා සහතික වෙයි
දීපිකා පදුකෝන්ට නොතීසි
24 September 2020
දීපිකා පදුකෝන්ට නොතීසි
නයිජිරියාවේ අධිවේගයක රිය අනතුරකින් 25 ක් මරුට
24 September 2020
නයිජිරියාවේ අධිවේගයක රිය අනතුරකින් 25 ක් මරුට
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.