අගමැති මහින්ද සහ ඉන්දීය අගමැති මෝදි අතර ද්විපාර්ශවික සමුළුව ආරම්භ වෙයි
Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 12:06
අග්රාමාත්ය මහින්ද රාජපක්ෂ සහ ඉන්දීය අගමැති නරේන්ද්ර මෝදි අතර ද්විපාර්ශ්වික සමුළුව මඳ වේලාවකට පෙර ආරම්භ වී තිබෙනවා.
