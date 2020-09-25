English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

අගමැති මහින්ද සහ ඉන්දීය අගමැති මෝදි අතර ද්විපාර්ශවික සමුළුව ආරම්භ වෙයි

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 12:06

%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%9C%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AF+%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%84+%E0%B6%89%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%9C%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%92+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AD%E0%B6%BB+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%85%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80+%E0%B6%86%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B7+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92
අග්‍රාමාත්‍ය මහින්ද රාජපක්ෂ සහ ඉන්දීය අගමැති නරේන්ද්‍ර මෝදි අතර ද්විපාර්ශ්වික සමුළුව මඳ වේලාවකට පෙර ආරම්භ වී තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

අන්තර්ජාලය ඔස්සේ කරගෙන ගිය ගණිකා ජාවාරමක් මහරගමින් වටලයි (වීඩියෝ)
25 September 2020
අන්තර්ජාලය ඔස්සේ කරගෙන ගිය ගණිකා ජාවාරමක් මහරගමින් වටලයි (වීඩියෝ)
පොල් සඳහා උපරිම සිල්ලර මිලක්
25 September 2020
පොල් සඳහා උපරිම සිල්ලර මිලක්
යුක්රේනයේ දරුණු ගුවන් අනතුරක්
26 September 2020
යුක්රේනයේ දරුණු ගුවන් අනතුරක්
යාල්දේවි පීලිපැනීමෙන් උතුරු දුම්රිය මාර්ගයේ ප්‍රමාදයක්
25 September 2020
යාල්දේවි පීලිපැනීමෙන් උතුරු දුම්රිය මාර්ගයේ ප්‍රමාදයක්
කොරෝනා මරණ මිලියන දෙක ඉක්මවන ලකුණු
26 September 2020
කොරෝනා මරණ මිලියන දෙක ඉක්මවන ලකුණු

International News

ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 58 ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
25 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් 58 ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
ඇමරිකානු ජනපතිවරණයෙන් පසු සාමකාමී බල හුවමාරුවක්, රිපබ්ලිකන් නායකයා සහතික වෙයි
25 September 2020
ඇමරිකානු ජනපතිවරණයෙන් පසු සාමකාමී බල හුවමාරුවක්, රිපබ්ලිකන් නායකයා සහතික වෙයි
දීපිකා පදුකෝන්ට නොතීසි
24 September 2020
දීපිකා පදුකෝන්ට නොතීසි
නයිජිරියාවේ අධිවේගයක රිය අනතුරකින් 25 ක් මරුට
24 September 2020
නයිජිරියාවේ අධිවේගයක රිය අනතුරකින් 25 ක් මරුට
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.