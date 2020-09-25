English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

I.P.නිශාන්ත සිල්වා මෙරටට ගෙන්වා ගැනීමට C.I.Dට නියෝග

Saturday, 26 September 2020 - 18:08

රට හැර ගොස් ඇති පොලිස් පරීක්ෂක නිශාන්ත සිල්වා සිටින රට ගැන සොයා බලා වාර්තා කරන ලෙස දේශපාලන පළිගැනීම් පිළිබඳ සොයා බලන ජනාධිපති කොමිසම,අපරාධ පරීක්ෂණ දෙපාර්තමේන්තුවට නියෝග කර තිබෙනවා.


