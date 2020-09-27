,
අංගොඩ ලොක්කාගේ සමීපතමයන් දෙදෙනෙක් මත්ද්රව්ය සමග අත්අඩංගුවට
Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 13:32
අංගොඩ ලොක්කා නම් සංවිධානාත්මක අපරාධකරුගේ සමීපතමයන් දෙදෙනෙකු හෙරොයින් ග්රෑම් 3ක් සහ අයිස් මත්ද්රව්ය ග්රෑම් 3ක් සමග හබරකඩ සහ මීගොඩ ප්රදේශවලින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
