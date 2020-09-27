English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 18:02

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.


අලුත් රියදුරු බලපත්‍රයට ලකුණු ක්‍රමයක්
27 September 2020
රන් මිල අඩුවෙයි
27 September 2020
ත්‍රිකුණාමල වරායට පැමිණි ඉන්දීය නෞකාවක 17කට කොරෝනා
27 September 2020
බලංගොඩ සිසුවියගේ ඝාතකයා රක්වානේදී අල්ලයි
26 September 2020
කොරෝනා පාලනයෙන් ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ලොව දෙවන තැනට (වීඩියෝ)
27 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ ටික්ටොක් තහනම ගැන අධිකරණ තීන්දුව අද
27 September 2020
නවසීලන්ත අගමැතිනිය යළි බලයට පත්වන බවට අනාවැකි
27 September 2020
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ තස්මේනියා මුහුදු තීරයට ගොඩගැසූ තල්මසුන්ගෙන් 108ක් යළි මුහුදට
27 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් ලක්ෂ 60ට ආසන්නයි
27 September 2020
