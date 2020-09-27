English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

''රත්ගම විදුර"ට අයත් ටී -56 උණ්ඩ 39ක් දේවිනිගොඩ වෙරළෙන් හමුවෙයි

Sunday, 27 September 2020 - 20:00

%27%27%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%9C%E0%B6%B8+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%BB%22%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%93+-56+%E0%B6%8B%E0%B6%AB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%A9+39%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%9A%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%A9+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%85%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B7%84%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92
සංවිධානාත්මක අපරාධකරුවෙකු වන''රත්ගම විදුර"ට අයත් බව කියන ටී-56 උණ්ඩ 39ක් රත්ගම දේවිනිගොඩ මුහුදු වෙරළේ සඟවා තිබියදී පොලිස් විශේෂකාර්ය බලකාය විසින් සොයාගෙන තිබෙනවා.  



Trending News

අලුත් රියදුරු බලපත්‍රයට ලකුණු ක්‍රමයක්
27 September 2020
අලුත් රියදුරු බලපත්‍රයට ලකුණු ක්‍රමයක්
රන් මිල අඩුවෙයි
27 September 2020
රන් මිල අඩුවෙයි
ත්‍රිකුණාමල වරායට පැමිණි ඉන්දීය නෞකාවක 17කට කොරෝනා
27 September 2020
ත්‍රිකුණාමල වරායට පැමිණි ඉන්දීය නෞකාවක 17කට කොරෝනා
වැසිකිළි වළකට ඇදවැටී දැරියක් ජීවිතක්ෂයට
27 September 2020
වැසිකිළි වළකට ඇදවැටී දැරියක් ජීවිතක්ෂයට
කොරෝනා පාලනයෙන් ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ලොව දෙවන තැනට (වීඩියෝ)
27 September 2020
කොරෝනා පාලනයෙන් ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ලොව දෙවන තැනට (වීඩියෝ)

International News

ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ ටික්ටොක් තහනම ගැන අධිකරණ තීන්දුව අද
27 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ ටික්ටොක් තහනම ගැන අධිකරණ තීන්දුව අද
නවසීලන්ත අගමැතිනිය යළි බලයට පත්වන බවට අනාවැකි
27 September 2020
නවසීලන්ත අගමැතිනිය යළි බලයට පත්වන බවට අනාවැකි
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ තස්මේනියා මුහුදු තීරයට ගොඩගැසූ තල්මසුන්ගෙන් 108ක් යළි මුහුදට
27 September 2020
ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ තස්මේනියා මුහුදු තීරයට ගොඩගැසූ තල්මසුන්ගෙන් 108ක් යළි මුහුදට
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් ලක්ෂ 60ට ආසන්නයි
27 September 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් ලක්ෂ 60ට ආසන්නයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.