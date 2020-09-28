English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ කපිතාන්වරයා රිමාන්ඩ්

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 12:09

ගිනිගත් එම්.ටී. නිව් ඩයමන්ඩ් නෞකාවේ කපිතාන්වරයා අද කොළඹ ප්‍රධාන මහේස්ත්‍රාත් අධිකරණයට ඉදිරිපත් කිරීමෙන් අනතුරුව රක්ෂිත බන්ධනාගාර ගත කර තිබෙනවා.

