පාසල් ළමුන්ට නිල ඇදුම් වවුචර වෙනුවට නිල ඇඳුම් රෙදි ලබාදීමට කැබිනට් අනුමැතිය

Monday, 28 September 2020 - 20:45

ලබන වසරේ සිට පාසල් නිල ඇඳුම් සඳහා වවුචර වෙනුවට නිල ඇඳුම් රෙදි ලබාදීමට අද(28) පැවති කැබිනට් රැස්වීමේදී තීරණය කර තිබෙනවා.

