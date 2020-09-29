මහනුවර - බූවැලිකඩ ගිලා බැසිමකට ලක් වූ ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ හිමිකරු අධිකරණයට

English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 14:05

අත්අඩංගුවට ගත්  මහනුවර බූවැලිකඩ ගොඩනැගිල්ලේ හිමිකරුවන අනුර ලෙව්කේ නමැත්තා මහනුවර අධිකරණයට ඉදිරිපත් කර තිබෙනවා.


