ආණ්ඩුවට එල්ල වූ සියලු චෝදනා ජනතව ඉදිරියේ පුස්සක් වෙලා (වීඩියෝ)

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 15:15

ආණ්ඩුවට එල්ල වූ චෝදනා සියල්ල කෙටි කාලයක් තුළ ජනතාව ඉදිරියේ පුස්සක් බවට පත්ව ඇති බව අමාත්‍ය කෙහෙළිය රඹුක්වැල්ල මහතා පවසනවා.

ඔහු මේ බව සඳහන් කළේ, හිරු ටී.වී. ඔස්සේ විකාශය වූ සළකුණ දේශපාලන වැඩසටහනට එක්වෙමින්.  


