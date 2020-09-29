English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 18:35

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55

සෑම මැතිවරණ කොට්ඨාශයකට ඒකක 100කින් යුත් මහල් නිවාස සංකීර්ණයක්
29 September 2020
ගව ඝාතනය තහනම් කිරීමට කැබිනට් අනුමැතිය
29 September 2020
ගව මස් පරිභෝජනය කරන්නන්ට හා වයස්ගත ගවයන්ට, විකල්පයක්
29 September 2020
දෙණියායේ පදිංචි සිසුවියක් අතුරුදන් (වීඩියෝ)
29 September 2020
වවුචර් වෙනුවට යළිත් නිල ඇඳුම් රෙදි (වීඩියෝ)
28 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩන් ප්‍රථම රූපවාහිණි සංවාදය අද
29 September 2020
රාජ් කපූර් සහ දිලිප් කුමාර්ගේ පාරම්පරික නිවහන් රකින්න, පාකිස්තානය පෙරට
29 September 2020
ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානයෙන්, රටවල් 133ක ක්ෂණික කොවිඩ්19 පරීක්ෂාවක්
29 September 2020
මෝදිගේ නව ගොවි පනතට එරෙහි විරෝධතා උත්සන්න වෙයි
28 September 2020
