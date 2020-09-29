English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

චන්දිමාල් ජයසිංහට විරුද්ධව පැමිණිල්ලක්

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 - 20:21

%E0%B6%A0%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%A2%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%82%E0%B7%84%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B0%E0%B7%80+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%AB%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A
හමුදා උත්සව නිල ඇඳුමකට සමාන ඇඳුමක් ඇද උපන්දින සාදයකට සහභාගි වූ රූපලාවන්‍ය ශිල්පී චන්දිමාල් ජයසිංහට විරුද්ධව නීතිමය පියවර ගන්නා ලෙස ඉල්ලමින් නීතිඥවරුන් පිරිසක් අද පොලිස් මූලස්ථානයට පැමිණිල්ලක් ඉදිරිපත් කළා.





Trending News

ගව මස් පරිභෝජනය කරන්නන්ට හා වයස්ගත ගවයන්ට, විකල්පයක්
29 September 2020
ගව මස් පරිභෝජනය කරන්නන්ට හා වයස්ගත ගවයන්ට, විකල්පයක්
සෑම මැතිවරණ කොට්ඨාශයකට ඒකක 100කින් යුත් මහල් නිවාස සංකීර්ණයක්
29 September 2020
සෑම මැතිවරණ කොට්ඨාශයකට ඒකක 100කින් යුත් මහල් නිවාස සංකීර්ණයක්
ගව ඝාතනය තහනම් කිරීමට කැබිනට් අනුමැතිය
29 September 2020
ගව ඝාතනය තහනම් කිරීමට කැබිනට් අනුමැතිය
දෙණියායේ පදිංචි සිසුවියක් අතුරුදන් (වීඩියෝ)
29 September 2020
දෙණියායේ පදිංචි සිසුවියක් අතුරුදන් (වීඩියෝ)
වවුචර් වෙනුවට යළිත් නිල ඇඳුම් රෙදි (වීඩියෝ)
28 September 2020
වවුචර් වෙනුවට යළිත් නිල ඇඳුම් රෙදි (වීඩියෝ)

International News

කොරෝනා මරණ මිලියනය ඉක්මවීම ශෝකජනක සන්ධිස්ථානයක් - ජගත් මහ ලේකම් කියයි
29 September 2020
කොරෝනා මරණ මිලියනය ඉක්මවීම ශෝකජනක සන්ධිස්ථානයක් - ජගත් මහ ලේකම් කියයි
ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩන් ප්‍රථම රූපවාහිණි සංවාදය අද
29 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩන් ප්‍රථම රූපවාහිණි සංවාදය අද
රාජ් කපූර් සහ දිලිප් කුමාර්ගේ පාරම්පරික නිවහන් රකින්න, පාකිස්තානය පෙරට
29 September 2020
රාජ් කපූර් සහ දිලිප් කුමාර්ගේ පාරම්පරික නිවහන් රකින්න, පාකිස්තානය පෙරට
ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානයෙන්, රටවල් 133ක ක්ෂණික කොවිඩ්19 පරීක්ෂාවක්
29 September 2020
ලෝක සෞඛ්‍ය සංවිධානයෙන්, රටවල් 133ක ක්ෂණික කොවිඩ්19 පරීක්ෂාවක්
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.