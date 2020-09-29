English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

2021 අයවැය නොවැම්බර් 17 පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 12:04

2021 වසරට අදාළ රජයේ අයවැය නොවැම්බර් මස 17 වනදා පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට ඉදිරපත් කෙරෙන බව රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය අජිත් නිවාඩ් කබ්රාල් ප්‍රකාශ කළා.

