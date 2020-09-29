,
ගිනි අවි රැගත් පිරිසක් කටානේදී ව්යාපාරිකයෙකුගෙන් මිලියන 20ක් කොල්ලකයි
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 12:52
කටාන අක්කර පනහ ප්රදේශයේදී ව්යාපාරිකයෙකුගේ නිවසකට ඇතුල්වූ පිරිසක් ගිනි අවි පෙන්වා රුපියල් මිලියන විස්සක මුදලක් කොල්ලකා තිබෙනවා.
