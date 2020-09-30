English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

බන්ධනාගාර රැඳවියෙකු බැලීමට පැමිණි දෙදෙනෙකු හෙරොයින් සමග අත්අඩංගුවට

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 18:52

%E0%B6%B6%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B0%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BB+%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%B3%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%94+%E0%B6%B6%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%AB%E0%B7%92+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%94+%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%9C+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%A9%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%A7
කොළඹ මැගසින් බන්ධනාගාරයේ සිටින රැඳවියෙකු බැලීමට පැමිණි දෙදෙනෙකු හෙරොයින් මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය පැකට් 8ක් සමග බන්ධනාගාර බුද්ධි අංශ විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන වැඩිදුර විමර්ශණ සඳහා බොරැල්ල පොලිසියට භාරදී තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

හෝටල්වල විදුලි බිලට සහනයක්
30 September 2020
හෝටල්වල විදුලි බිලට සහනයක්
පාසල් නිවාඩුව ඔක්තෝම්බර් 09 සිට නොවැම්බර් 09 දක්වා
30 September 2020
පාසල් නිවාඩුව ඔක්තෝම්බර් 09 සිට නොවැම්බර් 09 දක්වා
අතුරුදන් වූ දෙණියායේ සිසුවියගේ දුරකථනය විසන්ඳි වෙයි
30 September 2020
අතුරුදන් වූ දෙණියායේ සිසුවියගේ දුරකථනය විසන්ඳි වෙයි
චන්දිමාල් ජයසිංහට විරුද්ධව පැමිණිල්ලක් (වීඩියෝ)
29 September 2020
චන්දිමාල් ජයසිංහට විරුද්ධව පැමිණිල්ලක් (වීඩියෝ)
දෙමෝදර පාලම ජාතික උරුමයක් කෙරෙන ලකුණු
30 September 2020
දෙමෝදර පාලම ජාතික උරුමයක් කෙරෙන ලකුණු

International News

මඩ ප්‍රහාර මැද ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩ්න් සංවාදය නිම වේ (වීඩියෝ)
30 September 2020
මඩ ප්‍රහාර මැද ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩ්න් සංවාදය නිම වේ (වීඩියෝ)
කොරෝනා මරණ මිලියනය ඉක්මවීම ශෝකජනක සන්ධිස්ථානයක් - ජගත් මහ ලේකම් කියයි
29 September 2020
කොරෝනා මරණ මිලියනය ඉක්මවීම ශෝකජනක සන්ධිස්ථානයක් - ජගත් මහ ලේකම් කියයි
ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩන් ප්‍රථම රූපවාහිණි සංවාදය අද
29 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩන් ප්‍රථම රූපවාහිණි සංවාදය අද
රාජ් කපූර් සහ දිලිප් කුමාර්ගේ පාරම්පරික නිවහන් රකින්න, පාකිස්තානය පෙරට
29 September 2020
රාජ් කපූර් සහ දිලිප් කුමාර්ගේ පාරම්පරික නිවහන් රකින්න, පාකිස්තානය පෙරට
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.