English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

බන්ධනාගාර රැඳවියෙකු බැලීමට පැමිණි යුවළක් හෙරොයින් සමග අත්අඩංගුවට

Wednesday, 30 September 2020 - 18:52

%E0%B6%B6%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B0%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BB+%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%B3%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%94+%E0%B6%B6%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%AB%E0%B7%92+%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%85%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%9C+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%A9%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%A7
කොළඹ මැගසින් බන්ධනාගාරයේ සිටින රැඳවියෙකු බැලීමට පැමිණි යුවළක් හෙරොයින් මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය පැකට් 8ක් සමග බන්ධනාගාර බුද්ධි අංශ විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන වැඩිදුර විමර්ශණ සඳහා බොරැල්ල පොලිසියට භාරදී තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

හෝටල්වල විදුලි බිලට සහනයක්
30 September 2020
හෝටල්වල විදුලි බිලට සහනයක්
පාසල් නිවාඩුව ඔක්තෝම්බර් 09 සිට නොවැම්බර් 09 දක්වා
30 September 2020
පාසල් නිවාඩුව ඔක්තෝම්බර් 09 සිට නොවැම්බර් 09 දක්වා
තලගුලි කවා බස් මගීන්ගේ මුදල් කොල්ලකන ජාවාරමක් (වීඩියෝ)
30 September 2020
තලගුලි කවා බස් මගීන්ගේ මුදල් කොල්ලකන ජාවාරමක් (වීඩියෝ)
අතුරුදන් වූ දෙණියායේ සිසුවියගේ දුරකථනය විසන්ඳි වෙයි
30 September 2020
අතුරුදන් වූ දෙණියායේ සිසුවියගේ දුරකථනය විසන්ඳි වෙයි
පළාත් කිහිපයකට අදත් වැසි වාර කිහිපයක්
30 September 2020
පළාත් කිහිපයකට අදත් වැසි වාර කිහිපයක්

International News

ට්‍රම්ප් සහ ජෝ බයිඩ්න් අතර විවාදය විදෙස් මාධ්‍ය හෙලා දකී
30 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප් සහ ජෝ බයිඩ්න් අතර විවාදය විදෙස් මාධ්‍ය හෙලා දකී
මඩ ප්‍රහාර මැද ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩ්න් සංවාදය නිම වේ (වීඩියෝ)
30 September 2020
මඩ ප්‍රහාර මැද ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩ්න් සංවාදය නිම වේ (වීඩියෝ)
කොරෝනා මරණ මිලියනය ඉක්මවීම ශෝකජනක සන්ධිස්ථානයක් - ජගත් මහ ලේකම් කියයි
29 September 2020
කොරෝනා මරණ මිලියනය ඉක්මවීම ශෝකජනක සන්ධිස්ථානයක් - ජගත් මහ ලේකම් කියයි
ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩන් ප්‍රථම රූපවාහිණි සංවාදය අද
29 September 2020
ට්‍රම්ප් - බයිඩන් ප්‍රථම රූපවාහිණි සංවාදය අද
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.