English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට

Friday, 02 October 2020 - 11:34

%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%90%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%87%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%B1+%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%93+%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9A+%E0%B6%91%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%8A%E2%80%8D%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%98%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%81%E0%B6%BA+-+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AF+11.55%E0%B6%A7
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට

මෙම ප්‍රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.


Trending News

බස්රථයක් ප්‍රපාතයකට පෙරලි ළමුන් 24 දෙනෙකු ඇතුළු 35ක් රෝහලේ (වීඩියෝ)
02 October 2020
බස්රථයක් ප්‍රපාතයකට පෙරලි ළමුන් 24 දෙනෙකු ඇතුළු 35ක් රෝහලේ (වීඩියෝ)
පියවර කිහිපයකින් නතරවන ගව ඝාතනය (වීඩියෝ)
01 October 2020
පියවර කිහිපයකින් නතරවන ගව ඝාතනය (වීඩියෝ)
වැල්ලම්පිටියේ අධි බලැති විදුලි කණුවක නැගී පුද්ගලයෙකු විරෝධතාවයක (වීඩියෝ)
01 October 2020
වැල්ලම්පිටියේ අධි බලැති විදුලි කණුවක නැගී පුද්ගලයෙකු විරෝධතාවයක (වීඩියෝ)
පළාත් කිහිපයකට වැසි
02 October 2020
පළාත් කිහිපයකට වැසි
කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් සංඛ්‍යාව 3382ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
01 October 2020
කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් සංඛ්‍යාව 3382ක් දක්වා ඉහළට

International News

ප්‍රධාන උපදේශිකාවට කොරෝනා නිසා ට්‍රම්ප් සහ ඔහුගේ ආර්යාව නිරෝධායනය වෙයි
02 October 2020
ප්‍රධාන උපදේශිකාවට කොරෝනා නිසා ට්‍රම්ප් සහ ඔහුගේ ආර්යාව නිරෝධායනය වෙයි
ඉන්දීය මත් ජාවාරම පිටුපස දීපිකා පදුකෝන් - ශාරුක්, රන්බීර්, රාම්පාල් සහ මොරියා ගැනත් සැක
01 October 2020
ඉන්දීය මත් ජාවාරම පිටුපස දීපිකා පදුකෝන් - ශාරුක්, රන්බීර්, රාම්පාල් සහ මොරියා ගැනත් සැක
ඉන්දියාවේ මහා රාෂ්ට්‍ර ප්‍රාන්තය ලබන 31 තෙක් යළි වැසේ
01 October 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ මහා රාෂ්ට්‍ර ප්‍රාන්තය ලබන 31 තෙක් යළි වැසේ
කොරෝනා ව්‍යාප්තියත් සමඟ ස්පාඤ්ඤයේ අගනුවර යළි වැසේ
01 October 2020
කොරෝනා ව්‍යාප්තියත් සමඟ ස්පාඤ්ඤයේ අගනුවර යළි වැසේ
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.