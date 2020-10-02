,
ලක්ෂ 50කට අධික හෙරොයින් සමඟ දෙදෙනෙක් අත්අඩංගුවට
Saturday, 03 October 2020 - 6:49
රුපියල් ලක්ෂ 50කට අධික වටිනා හෙරොයින් ග්රෑම් 504ක ප්රමාණයක් සහ රුපියල් 289,000ක මුදල් සමඟ සැකකරුවන් දෙදෙනෙකු කැලණිය වනවාසල ප්රදේශයේදී කොළඹ උතුර කොට්ඨාස දූෂණ මර්දන ඒකකය විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
