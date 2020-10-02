English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ලක්ෂ 50කට අධික හෙරොයින් සමඟ දෙදෙනෙක් අත්අඩංගුවට

Saturday, 03 October 2020 - 6:49

%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%82+50%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%B0%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%9A+%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%B8%E0%B6%9F+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%A9%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%A7
රුපියල් ලක්ෂ 50කට අධික වටිනා හෙරොයින් ග්‍රෑම් 504ක ප්‍රමාණයක් සහ රුපියල් 289,000ක මුදල් සමඟ සැකකරුවන් දෙදෙනෙකු කැලණිය වනවාසල ප්‍රදේශයේදී කොළඹ උතුර කොට්ඨාස දූෂණ මර්දන ඒකකය විසින් අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

බස්රථයක් ප්‍රපාතයකට පෙරලි ළමුන් 24 දෙනෙකු ඇතුළු 35ක් රෝහලේ (වීඩියෝ)
02 October 2020
බස්රථයක් ප්‍රපාතයකට පෙරලි ළමුන් 24 දෙනෙකු ඇතුළු 35ක් රෝහලේ (වීඩියෝ)
සුරාබදු නිලධාරින් 900 ක් හෙට වැටලීම්වල
02 October 2020
සුරාබදු නිලධාරින් 900 ක් හෙට වැටලීම්වල
හැටන් බස් අනතුරෙන් බරපතල තත්ත්වයේ සිටි සිසුවෙක් මහනුවරට (වීඩියෝ)
02 October 2020
හැටන් බස් අනතුරෙන් බරපතල තත්ත්වයේ සිටි සිසුවෙක් මහනුවරට (වීඩියෝ)
මහනුවර - පල්ලෙකැලේ බන්ධනාගාරයේ රැඳවියෙකුට හෙරොයින් ගෙන ගිය කාන්තාවක් අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
02 October 2020
මහනුවර - පල්ලෙකැලේ බන්ධනාගාරයේ රැඳවියෙකුට හෙරොයින් ගෙන ගිය කාන්තාවක් අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
ඩොනල්ඩ් ට්‍රම්ප්ට සහ බිරිඳටත් කොරෝනා ආසාදනය වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
02 October 2020
ඩොනල්ඩ් ට්‍රම්ප්ට සහ බිරිඳටත් කොරෝනා ආසාදනය වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)

International News

ලෝක නායකයන් රැසක් ජනපති ට්‍රම්ප්ට ඉක්මන් සුවය පතයි (වීඩියෝ)
02 October 2020
ලෝක නායකයන් රැසක් ජනපති ට්‍රම්ප්ට ඉක්මන් සුවය පතයි (වීඩියෝ)
තරුණියක දූෂණය කර මරාදැමීමේ සිද්ධියට කරුණු දක්වන්නැයි ඉන්දීය අධිකරණය පොලීසියට සිතාසි
02 October 2020
තරුණියක දූෂණය කර මරාදැමීමේ සිද්ධියට කරුණු දක්වන්නැයි ඉන්දීය අධිකරණය පොලීසියට සිතාසි
ප්‍රධාන උපදේශිකාවට කොරෝනා නිසා ට්‍රම්ප් සහ ඔහුගේ ආර්යාව නිරෝධායනය වෙයි
02 October 2020
ප්‍රධාන උපදේශිකාවට කොරෝනා නිසා ට්‍රම්ප් සහ ඔහුගේ ආර්යාව නිරෝධායනය වෙයි
ඉන්දීය මත් ජාවාරම පිටුපස දීපිකා පදුකෝන් - ශාරුක්, රන්බීර්, රාම්පාල් සහ මොරියා ගැනත් සැක
01 October 2020
ඉන්දීය මත් ජාවාරම පිටුපස දීපිකා පදුකෝන් - ශාරුක්, රන්බීර්, රාම්පාල් සහ මොරියා ගැනත් සැක
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.