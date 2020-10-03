English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

දිවුලපිටියෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිත කාන්තාවක් හමුවෙයි

Sunday, 04 October 2020 - 7:48

දිවුලපිටියෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිත කාන්තාවක් හමුවෙයි

පාලන මිලත් සමඟ වෙළඳපොලේ පොල් හිඟයක් (වීඩියෝ)
03 October 2020
ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 3392ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
03 October 2020
කෝටි 15 ක හෙරොයින් සමඟ හත්දෙනෙකු නාකොටික් අත්අඩංගුවට (වීඩියෝ)
03 October 2020
පළාත් කිහිපයකට තවදුරටත් වැසි
03 October 2020
උකසක් නිසා මීගමුවේ පවුලක් නිවාස අඩස්සියේ (වීඩියෝ)
03 October 2020
චීන ජනපතිත්, ට්‍රම්ප්ට සුව පතයි
03 October 2020
ප්‍රංශයේ ගංවතුරෙන් 8 දෙනෙකු අතුරුදන්
03 October 2020
ඇන්ටාක්ටික් අර්ධද්වීපයේ උණුසුම්ම වසර
03 October 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ ප්‍රතිවාදී ජෝ බයිඩ්න්ට කොරෝනා නැහැ
03 October 2020
