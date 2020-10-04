,
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට
Sunday, 04 October 2020 - 11:36
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 11.55ට
මෙම ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.
Trending News
දිවුලපිටිය සහ මිනුවන්ගොඩ පොලිස් බල ප්රදේශවලට නැවත දැනුම්දෙනතුරු පොලිස් ඇඳිරි නීතිය (වීඩියෝ)
04 October 2020
දිවුලපිටියෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිත කාන්තාවක් හමුවෙයි - ආශ්රිතයන් 55 දෙනෙකු නිරෝධායනයට (වීඩියෝ)
04 October 2020
පාලන මිලත් සමඟ වෙළඳපොලේ පොල් හිඟයක් (වීඩියෝ)
03 October 2020
ශ්රී ලංකාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් ගණන 3392ක් දක්වා ඉහළට
03 October 2020
ජනපති ට්රම්ප්ගේ සෞඛ්ය තත්ත්වය ගැන පරස්පර ප්රකාශ - ඉදිරි පැය 48 තීරණාත්මකයි
04 October 2020
International News
චීන ජනපතිත්, ට්රම්ප්ට සුව පතයි
03 October 2020
ප්රංශයේ ගංවතුරෙන් 8 දෙනෙකු අතුරුදන්
03 October 2020
ඇන්ටාක්ටික් අර්ධද්වීපයේ උණුසුම්ම වසර
03 October 2020
ට්රම්ප්ගේ ප්රතිවාදී ජෝ බයිඩ්න්ට කොරෝනා නැහැ
03 October 2020
