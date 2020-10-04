English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

කැළණිය සරසවිය, වික්‍රමාරච්චි ආයුර්වේද වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යායතනය සහ නයිවල උසස් තාක්ෂණ ආයතනය හෙට සිට වැසේ

Sunday, 04 October 2020 - 13:38

කැළණිය විශ්ව විද්‍යාලය, යක්කල වික්‍රමාරච්චි ආයුර්වේද වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යායතනය සහ නයිවල උසස් තාක්ෂණ ආයතනය හෙට සිට යළි දැනුම්දෙන තෙක් වසා තැබෙන බව විශ්ව විද්‍යාල ප්‍රතිපාදන කොමිසම පවසනවා.

