මෙරට කොවිඩ් ආසාදිතයින්ගේ සංඛ්‍යාව 3400ක් දක්වා ඉහළ යයි

Sunday, 04 October 2020 - 18:04

මෙරට කොවිඩ් 19 ආසාදිතයින්ගේ සංඛ්‍යාව 3400ක් දක්වා ඉහළ ගොස් ඇති බව සෞඛ්‍ය අංශ දැනුම් දෙනවා.

ඒ, තවත් නව ආසාදිතයින් සිව්දෙනෙකු හඳුනා ගැනීමත් සමඟයි.

