එක්සත් අරාබි එමීර් රාජ්‍යයේ රැඳී සිටි ශ්‍රී ලාංකිකයන් 400ක් දිවයිනට

Sunday, 04 October 2020 - 20:00

එක්සත් අරාබි එමීර් රාජ්‍යයේ රැඳී සිටි ශ්‍රී ලාංකිකයන් 400ක් මත්තල ගුවන්තොටුපළෙන් දිවයිනට පැමිණ තිබෙනවා.


දිවුලපිටිය සහ මිනුවන්ගොඩ පොලිස් බල ප්‍රදේශවලට නැවත දැනුම්දෙනතුරු පොලිස් ඇඳිරි නීතිය (වීඩියෝ)
04 October 2020
දිවයිනේ සියලු පාසල් සඳහා දෙවන වාර නිවාඩුව හෙට ඇරඹෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
04 October 2020
හෙට පැවැත්වීමට නියමිතව තිබූ මහජන දිනය නොපැවැත්වෙයි
04 October 2020
දිවුලපිටියෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිත කාන්තාවක් හමුවෙයි - ආශ්‍රිතයන් 55 දෙනෙකු නිරෝධායනයට (වීඩියෝ)
04 October 2020
ගම්පහ දිස්ත්‍රික්කයේ සියලු පාසල්, උපකාරක පංති සහ පිරිවෙන් සතියක් වැසේ
04 October 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හැටපන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
04 October 2020
රාහුල් සහ ප්‍රියංකා ගාන්ධි සමූහ දූෂනයට ලක්වී මියගිය තරුණියගේ ඥාතීන් හමුවේ
04 October 2020
චීන ජනපතිත්, ට්‍රම්ප්ට සුව පතයි
03 October 2020
ප්‍රංශයේ ගංවතුරෙන් 8 දෙනෙකු අතුරුදන්
03 October 2020
