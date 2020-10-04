English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

කතරගම පූජා නගරයේ ගුටි පුජාව (වීඩියෝ)

Sunday, 04 October 2020 - 22:50

%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%AD%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%9C%E0%B6%B8+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%96%E0%B6%A2%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B6%9C%E0%B6%BB%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%92+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%A2%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80+%28%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%A9%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%9D%29

කතරගම පූජා නගරයේ පිරිසක් කඩු,කිනිසි, යොදා ගනිමින් ආරවුලක නිරතවන ආකාරය CCTV කැමරාවක මෙලෙස සටහන්ව තිබුණා.


Trending News

දිවුලපිටිය සහ මිනුවන්ගොඩ පොලිස් බල ප්‍රදේශවලට නැවත දැනුම්දෙනතුරු පොලිස් ඇඳිරි නීතිය (වීඩියෝ)
04 October 2020
දිවුලපිටිය සහ මිනුවන්ගොඩ පොලිස් බල ප්‍රදේශවලට නැවත දැනුම්දෙනතුරු පොලිස් ඇඳිරි නීතිය (වීඩියෝ)
හෙට පැවැත්වීමට නියමිතව තිබූ මහජන දිනය නොපැවැත්වෙයි
04 October 2020
හෙට පැවැත්වීමට නියමිතව තිබූ මහජන දිනය නොපැවැත්වෙයි
දිවයිනේ සියලු පාසල් සඳහා දෙවන වාර නිවාඩුව හෙට ඇරඹෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
04 October 2020
දිවයිනේ සියලු පාසල් සඳහා දෙවන වාර නිවාඩුව හෙට ඇරඹෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
දිවුලපිටියෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිත කාන්තාවක් හමුවෙයි - ආශ්‍රිතයන් 55 දෙනෙකු නිරෝධායනයට (වීඩියෝ)
04 October 2020
දිවුලපිටියෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිත කාන්තාවක් හමුවෙයි - ආශ්‍රිතයන් 55 දෙනෙකු නිරෝධායනයට (වීඩියෝ)
වේයන්ගොඩ පොලිස් බල ප්‍රදේශයටත් ඇදිරි නීතිය
04 October 2020
වේයන්ගොඩ පොලිස් බල ප්‍රදේශයටත් ඇදිරි නීතිය

International News

ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ තවත් කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයින් 3කට කොරෝනා
04 October 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ තවත් කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයින් 3කට කොරෝනා
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හැටපන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
04 October 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හැටපන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
රාහුල් සහ ප්‍රියංකා ගාන්ධි සමූහ දූෂනයට ලක්වී මියගිය තරුණියගේ ඥාතීන් හමුවේ
04 October 2020
රාහුල් සහ ප්‍රියංකා ගාන්ධි සමූහ දූෂනයට ලක්වී මියගිය තරුණියගේ ඥාතීන් හමුවේ
චීන ජනපතිත්, ට්‍රම්ප්ට සුව පතයි
03 October 2020
චීන ජනපතිත්, ට්‍රම්ප්ට සුව පතයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.