දිවුලපිටිය ප්‍රදේශයේ ඊයේ සිදු කළ PCR පරීක්ෂණවලින් 69 දෙනෙකු කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් බවට තහවුරු වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)

Monday, 05 October 2020 - 11:04

දිවුලපිටිය ප්‍රදේශයෙන් කොරෝනා ආසාදිත කාන්තාවක් සොයාගැනීමෙන් පසුව ඊයේ සිදුකළ පී.සී.ආර්. පරීක්ෂණවලින් 69 දෙනෙකු කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් බවට තහවුරු වී ඇති බව යුද හමුදාපති ලුතිනන් ජෙනරාල් ශවේන්ද්‍ර සිල්වා ප්‍රකාශ කළා.


