පැය7 කට පසු, මෛත්‍රී පාස්කු කොමිසමෙන් පිටව යයි

Monday, 05 October 2020 - 17:38

පැය හතකට ආසන්න කාලයක ප්‍රකාශයක් ලබා දීමෙන් අනතුරුව හිටපු ජනාධිපති මෛත්‍රීපාල සිරිසේන පාස්කු ප්‍රහාරය ගැන සොයා බලන ජනාධිපති කොමිසමෙන් පිටව ගොස් තිබෙනවා  

