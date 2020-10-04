,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
English
தமிழ்
Hiru Gossip
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට
Monday, 05 October 2020 - 18:10
පැත්ත ගියත් ඇත්ත කියන ශ්රී ලංකාවේ අංක එකේ ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය - අද 6.55ට
මෙම ප්රවෘත්ති විකාශය YouTube ඔස්සේ සජීවීව නැරඹීමට ද හැකියාව පවතිනවා.
Trending News
වේයන්ගොඩ පොලිස් බල ප්රදේශයටත් ඇදිරි නීතිය
04 October 2020
විභාග කල් දැමීමක් ගැන තවම තීරණයක් නැහැ - කොමසාරිස් කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
05 October 2020
දිවුලපිටිය, මිනුවන්ගොඩ සහ වේයන්ගොඩට ඇඳිරි නීතිය තවදුරටත් - ඇඳිරි නීතිය උල්ලංඝනය කරන්නන්ට දැඩි දඬුවම්
05 October 2020
රාජ්ය භාෂා ප්රවීණතා වාචික පරීක්ෂණය කල් දමයි
05 October 2020
දිවුලපිටිය ප්රදේශයේ ඊයේ සිදු කළ PCR පරීක්ෂණවලින් 69 දෙනෙකු කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් බවට තහවුරු වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
05 October 2020
International News
ජනපති ට්රම්ප් කඩිනමින් රෝහලෙන් පිට වන ලකුණු
05 October 2020
වෛද්ය විද්යාව පිළිබඳ නොබෙල් ත්යාගය හෙපටයිටීස් සී වෛරසය සොයා ගත් වෛද්ය විද්යාඥයන්ට
05 October 2020
ට්රම්ප්ගේ තවත් කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයින් 3කට කොරෝනා
04 October 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හැටපන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
04 October 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.