English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්ත ශාලාවේ තවත් දසදෙනෙකුට කොරෝනා

Monday, 05 October 2020 - 21:24

%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%A9+%E0%B6%87%E0%B6%9F%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%AD+%E0%B7%81%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8F
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්ත ශාලාවේ සේවය කළ තවත් දසදෙනෙකු කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් ලෙස තහවුරු වී ඇති බව යුධ හමුදාපති ශවේන්ද්‍ර සිල්වා ප්‍රකාශ කළා.


Trending News

විභාග කල් දැමීමක් ගැන තවම තීරණයක් නැහැ - කොමසාරිස් කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
05 October 2020
විභාග කල් දැමීමක් ගැන තවම තීරණයක් නැහැ - කොමසාරිස් කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
රාජ්‍ය භාෂා ප්‍රවීණතා වාචික පරීක්ෂණය කල් දමයි
05 October 2020
රාජ්‍ය භාෂා ප්‍රවීණතා වාචික පරීක්ෂණය කල් දමයි
දිවුලපිටිය, මිනුවන්ගොඩ සහ වේයන්ගොඩට ඇඳිරි නීතිය තවදුරටත් - ඇඳිරි නීතිය උල්ලංඝනය කරන්නන්ට දැඩි දඬුවම්
05 October 2020
දිවුලපිටිය, මිනුවන්ගොඩ සහ වේයන්ගොඩට ඇඳිරි නීතිය තවදුරටත් - ඇඳිරි නීතිය උල්ලංඝනය කරන්නන්ට දැඩි දඬුවම්
දිවුලපිටිය ප්‍රදේශයේ ඊයේ සිදු කළ PCR පරීක්ෂණවලින් 69 දෙනෙකු කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් බවට තහවුරු වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
05 October 2020
දිවුලපිටිය ප්‍රදේශයේ ඊයේ සිදු කළ PCR පරීක්ෂණවලින් 69 දෙනෙකු කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් බවට තහවුරු වෙයි (වීඩියෝ)
කොරෝනා වැළඳුණු කාන්තාවගේ ආශ්‍රිතයන් 780ක් සමඟ දියණියගේ පාසලේ ළමයින් පිරිසකුත් නිරෝධායනයට
05 October 2020
කොරෝනා වැළඳුණු කාන්තාවගේ ආශ්‍රිතයන් 780ක් සමඟ දියණියගේ පාසලේ ළමයින් පිරිසකුත් නිරෝධායනයට

International News

ට්‍රම්ප් රෝහලෙන් නික්මීමට සැරසේ
05 October 2020
ට්‍රම්ප් රෝහලෙන් නික්මීමට සැරසේ
වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාව පිළිබඳ නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය හෙපටයිටීස් සී වෛරසය සොයා ගත් වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාඥයන්ට
05 October 2020
වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාව පිළිබඳ නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය හෙපටයිටීස් සී වෛරසය සොයා ගත් වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාඥයන්ට
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ තවත් කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයින් 3කට කොරෝනා
04 October 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ තවත් කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයින් 3කට කොරෝනා
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හැටපන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
04 October 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හැටපන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.