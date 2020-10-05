English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොලේ කොටස්වල මිල 2.5%කින් ඉහළට

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 - 12:05

%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9C%E0%B7%85%E0%B6%B9+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B7%85%E0%B6%B3%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%9A+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8A%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%BD+%E0%B6%B8%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BD+2.5%25%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%89%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%85%E0%B6%A7
කොළඹ කොටස් වෙළඳපොලේ සියලුම කොටස්වල මිල දර්ශකය අද(06) දහවල් වන විට 2.5% කින් ඉහළ ගොස් තිබෙනවා.


Trending News

රාජ්‍ය භාෂා ප්‍රවීණතා වාචික පරීක්ෂණය කල් දමයි
05 October 2020
රාජ්‍ය භාෂා ප්‍රවීණතා වාචික පරීක්ෂණය කල් දමයි
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්තශාලාවේ තවත් 220කට කොරෝනා (වීඩියෝ)
06 October 2020
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්තශාලාවේ තවත් 220කට කොරෝනා (වීඩියෝ)
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්ත ශාලාවේ තවත් කාන්තාවකට කොරෝනා
05 October 2020
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්ත ශාලාවේ තවත් කාන්තාවකට කොරෝනා
දිවුලපිටියේ කාන්තාව ගිය ඇඟලුම් කම්හලට ඉන්දියානුවන් දෙදෙනෙක් ඇවිත් ගියාද ? (වීඩියෝ)
05 October 2020
දිවුලපිටියේ කාන්තාව ගිය ඇඟලුම් කම්හලට ඉන්දියානුවන් දෙදෙනෙක් ඇවිත් ගියාද ? (වීඩියෝ)
මිනුවන්ගොඩ කොරෝනා පොකුර 101 දක්වා ඉහළට
05 October 2020
මිනුවන්ගොඩ කොරෝනා පොකුර 101 දක්වා ඉහළට

International News

ට්‍රම්ප් රෝහලෙන් නික්මෙයි -කොරෝනාවට බිය නොවන්නැයි, ඇමරිකානුවන්ට කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
05 October 2020
ට්‍රම්ප් රෝහලෙන් නික්මෙයි -කොරෝනාවට බිය නොවන්නැයි, ඇමරිකානුවන්ට කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාව පිළිබඳ නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය හෙපටයිටීස් සී වෛරසය සොයා ගත් වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාඥයන්ට
05 October 2020
වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාව පිළිබඳ නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය හෙපටයිටීස් සී වෛරසය සොයා ගත් වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාඥයන්ට
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ තවත් කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයින් 3කට කොරෝනා
04 October 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ තවත් කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයින් 3කට කොරෝනා
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හැටපන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
04 October 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයින් හැටපන් ලක්ෂය ඉක්මවයි
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.