ඇඳිරි නීතිය පනවා ඇති ගම්පහ කොට්ටාශයේ පොලිස් බල ප්‍රදේශ මෙන්න

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 - 15:39

ගම්පහ පරිපාලන දිස්ත්‍රික්කයේ ගම්පහ පොලිස් කොට්ටාශයේ අද පස්වරු 6 සිට නිරෝධායන ඇඳිරිනීතිය ක්‍රියාත්මක පොලිස් බලප්‍රදේශ පහතින්.








