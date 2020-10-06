English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

දිවුලපිටිය පාසලේ 101ක් කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් නොවන බවට තහවුරු වෙයි

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 - 18:43

%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%92%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%A7%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%8F%E0%B7%83%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%9A+101%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%9C%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%9D%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8F+%E0%B6%86%E0%B7%83%E0%B7%8F%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%AD%E0%B6%BA%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%9C%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%B1+%E0%B6%B6%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%A7+%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%84%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%94+%E0%B7%80%E0%B7%99%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92
දිවුලපිටිය කාන්තාවගේ දියණියගේ පාසලේ සිසුන් ගුරුවරුන් හා කාර්යමණ්ඩලය ඇතුළු 101 කොවිඩ් 19 ආසාදිතයන් නොවන බව PCR  පරීක්ෂණ වලින් තහවුරු වී තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

සංගීත සංදර්ශන, සැණකෙළි, ඇතුළු අත්‍යාවශ්‍ය නොවන රැස්වීම් නැවත දැනුම් දෙනතුරු තහනම් (වීඩියෝ)
06 October 2020
සංගීත සංදර්ශන, සැණකෙළි, ඇතුළු අත්‍යාවශ්‍ය නොවන රැස්වීම් නැවත දැනුම් දෙනතුරු තහනම් (වීඩියෝ)
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්තශාලාවේ තවත් 220කට කොරෝනා (වීඩියෝ)
06 October 2020
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්තශාලාවේ තවත් 220කට කොරෝනා (වීඩියෝ)
මිනුවන්ගොඩ කොරෝනා පොකුර 101 දක්වා ඉහළට
05 October 2020
මිනුවන්ගොඩ කොරෝනා පොකුර 101 දක්වා ඉහළට
\'\'සැඟවීමට කිසිවක් නැහැ - ආසාදනය වූයේ කර්මාන්තශාලාව තුළින්\'\'- ආසාදිත කාන්තාවගේ සැමියා කියයි
06 October 2020
\'\'සැඟවීමට කිසිවක් නැහැ - ආසාදනය වූයේ කර්මාන්තශාලාව තුළින්\'\'- ආසාදිත කාන්තාවගේ සැමියා කියයි
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්තශාලාවේ තවත් 246කට කොරෝනා (වීඩියෝ)
06 October 2020
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්තශාලාවේ තවත් 246කට කොරෝනා (වීඩියෝ)

International News

ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් හැටහය ලක්ෂ 85,000 ඉක්මවයි
06 October 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් හැටහය ලක්ෂ 85,000 ඉක්මවයි
ට්‍රම්ප් රෝහලෙන් නික්මෙයි -කොරෝනාවට බිය නොවන්නැයි, ඇමරිකානුවන්ට කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
05 October 2020
ට්‍රම්ප් රෝහලෙන් නික්මෙයි -කොරෝනාවට බිය නොවන්නැයි, ඇමරිකානුවන්ට කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාව පිළිබඳ නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය හෙපටයිටීස් සී වෛරසය සොයා ගත් වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාඥයන්ට
05 October 2020
වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාව පිළිබඳ නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය හෙපටයිටීස් සී වෛරසය සොයා ගත් වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාඥයන්ට
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ තවත් කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයින් 3කට කොරෝනා
04 October 2020
ට්‍රම්ප්ගේ තවත් කාර්ය මණ්ඩල සාමාජිකයින් 3කට කොරෝනා
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.