English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

ඇඳිරි නීතිය උල්ලංඝනය කළ පුද්ගලයින් 64ක් අත්අඩංගුවට

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 - 6:23

%E0%B6%87%E0%B6%B3%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BB%E0%B7%92+%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%93%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%8B%E0%B6%BD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9D%E0%B6%B1%E0%B6%BA+%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%85+%E0%B6%B4%E0%B7%94%E0%B6%AF%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%9C%E0%B6%BD%E0%B6%BA%E0%B7%92%E0%B6%B1%E0%B7%8A+64%E0%B6%9A%E0%B7%8A+%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%AD%E0%B7%8A%E0%B6%85%E0%B6%A9%E0%B6%82%E0%B6%9C%E0%B7%94%E0%B7%80%E0%B6%A7
ඇඳිරි නීතිය පනවා ඇති වේයන්ගොඩ, දිවුලපිටිය සහ මිනුවන්ගොඩ යන ප්‍රදේශවල එය උල්ලංගණය කළ පුද්ගලයින් 64 දෙනෙකු මේ වන විට පොලීසිය අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.

Trending News

සංගීත සංදර්ශන, සැණකෙළි, ඇතුළු අත්‍යාවශ්‍ය නොවන රැස්වීම් නැවත දැනුම් දෙනතුරු තහනම් (වීඩියෝ)
06 October 2020
සංගීත සංදර්ශන, සැණකෙළි, ඇතුළු අත්‍යාවශ්‍ය නොවන රැස්වීම් නැවත දැනුම් දෙනතුරු තහනම් (වීඩියෝ)
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්තශාලාවේ තවත් 220කට කොරෝනා (වීඩියෝ)
06 October 2020
මිනුවන්ගොඩ ඇඟලුම් කර්මාන්තශාලාවේ තවත් 220කට කොරෝනා (වීඩියෝ)
\'\'සැඟවීමට කිසිවක් නැහැ - ආසාදනය වූයේ කර්මාන්තශාලාව තුළින්\'\'- ආසාදිත කාන්තාවගේ සැමියා කියයි
06 October 2020
\'\'සැඟවීමට කිසිවක් නැහැ - ආසාදනය වූයේ කර්මාන්තශාලාව තුළින්\'\'- ආසාදිත කාන්තාවගේ සැමියා කියයි
මිනුවන්ගොඩ බ්‍රැන්ඩික්ස් සේවකයන්ට හා පවුල්වල අයට නිවෙස්වලින් පිටතට නොයන ලෙස උපදෙස් (වීඩියෝ)
06 October 2020
මිනුවන්ගොඩ බ්‍රැන්ඩික්ස් සේවකයන්ට හා පවුල්වල අයට නිවෙස්වලින් පිටතට නොයන ලෙස උපදෙස් (වීඩියෝ)
තවත් බ්‍රැන්ඩික්ස් සේවකයින් 139 දෙනෙකුට කොරෝනා (වීඩියෝ)
06 October 2020
තවත් බ්‍රැන්ඩික්ස් සේවකයින් 139 දෙනෙකුට කොරෝනා (වීඩියෝ)

International News

චීනයේ සතුරු ක්‍රියාමාර්ගවල නිරත වන බවට ඇමරිකානු රාජ්‍ය ලේකම්ගෙන් චෝදනා
06 October 2020
චීනයේ සතුරු ක්‍රියාමාර්ගවල නිරත වන බවට ඇමරිකානු රාජ්‍ය ලේකම්ගෙන් චෝදනා
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් හැටහය ලක්ෂ 85,000 ඉක්මවයි
06 October 2020
ඉන්දියාවේ කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන් හැටහය ලක්ෂ 85,000 ඉක්මවයි
ට්‍රම්ප් රෝහලෙන් නික්මෙයි -කොරෝනාවට බිය නොවන්නැයි, ඇමරිකානුවන්ට කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
05 October 2020
ට්‍රම්ප් රෝහලෙන් නික්මෙයි -කොරෝනාවට බිය නොවන්නැයි, ඇමරිකානුවන්ට කියයි (වීඩියෝ)
වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාව පිළිබඳ නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය හෙපටයිටීස් සී වෛරසය සොයා ගත් වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාඥයන්ට
05 October 2020
වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාව පිළිබඳ නොබෙල් ත්‍යාගය හෙපටයිටීස් සී වෛරසය සොයා ගත් වෛද්‍ය විද්‍යාඥයන්ට
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.