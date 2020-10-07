English தமிழ் Hiru Gossip

මාලබේ නෙවිල් ප්‍රනාන්දු රෝහල කොවිඩ් ප්‍රතිකාර රෝහලක් වෙයි

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 - 16:34

මාලබේ නෙවිල් ප්‍රනාන්දු රෝහල කොරෝනා ආසාදිතයන්ට ප්‍රතිකාර කිරීම සඳහා වෙන්වූ රෝහලක් ලෙස සෞඛ්‍ය අමාත්‍යංශය නම්කර තිබෙනවා.

