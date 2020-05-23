Dialog+Axiata+Commences+Critical+ICU+Development+at+Negombo+General+Hospital
Monday, 04 May 2020 - 21:05
Dialog Axiata Commences Critical ICU Development at Negombo General Hospital
1

Shares
168

Views

As the first stage of the recently pledged Rs. 200 Million towards urgently required ICU capacity development in hospitals selected by the Ministry of Health (MOH), Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, commenced immediate civil reconstruction for the expansion and provision of all equipment to establish a fully functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Negombo District General Hospital. This initiative will further support health care providers with their direct lifesaving activities and significantly increase accessibility to intensive care to the general public, that would not only enable the treatment of COVID-19 patients but will also continue to support all other patients in need of critical care in the long-term.

The civil re-construction and ICU development being conducted at the hospital through Dialog Axiata’s funding will establish a fully-fledged ICU complex with a Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU), a Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU) and increase the capacity from 4 beds to accommodate 10 beds - complete with state-of-the-art ICU equipment. The restoration of the hospital’s ICU facility by Dialog Axiata will further enable training of post-graduate doctors in intensive care, lessen the pressure on medical staff treating patients with acute illnesses and will act as a catalyst to improve healthcare systems in the district to provide a higher chance of survival to admitted critical patients, in the long run.

Dr. Nihal Weerasuriya, Director of the Negombo District General Hospital said, “Negombo District General Hospital has been designated as a specialist hospital by the Ministry of Health to combat COVID-19. This hospital is doing a great service right now towards its patients in this COVID-19 high-risk area. However, the ICU is currently housed in a small 4-bed area. I am grateful and thankful for this noble work that Dialog has undertaken in partnership with the Ministry of Health to restore the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital. I believe we will do an even greater service to our people in the long term with this immediate renovation, expansion and upgrading of the ICU”

Dr. LakKumar Fernando, Consultant Paediatrician, Negombo General Hospital said, “An intensive care unit is a direct lifesaving centre. When someone has trouble breathing or has heart failure or similar critical life-threatening issue, an intensive care unit and specialized equipment such as artificial respiratory equipment are needed to let them live until the body is restored with other medicine. We are making a big difference in the lives of people with the help of an intensive care unit, and for that we are grateful for Dialog for augmenting our critical care facilities and enabling us to do more and save more lives in the process.”

Commenting, Supun Weerasinghe, Group Chief Executive of Dialog Axiata PLC said, “With the increasing requirement to expand the intensive care capabilities and healthcare systems in the country, we pledged Rs. 200 Million towards urgently required ICU capacity development in hospitals selected by the Ministry of Health (MOH), and as a first step, we are pleased to commence the immediate civil reconstruction of the ICU facilities at the Negombo District General Hospital to support health care providers with their direct lifesaving activities and considerably increase accessibility to critical care for not only COVID-19 related treatment but also all other patients that require intensive care treatment in the long-term.”

Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
Top Stories
Sri Lanka to be benefited by US GSP
 Wednesday, 28 March 2018 - 16:00
Sri Lanka to be benefited by US GSP
USA President Donald Trump has signed a budget bill that included the reauthorization...
Read More
    Share   2,290 Views
New Mission Director for USAID in Sri Lanka
 Wednesday, 14 March 2018 - 12:27
New Mission Director for USAID in Sri Lanka
Reed J. Aeschliman has assumed his duties as the new Mission Director of the United States...
Read More
    Share   1,518 Views
India extends $ 100mn for solar panel project
 Tuesday, 13 March 2018 - 12:07
India extends $ 100mn for solar panel project
India has agreed to extend $ 100 million for a project to fix solar panels on the roofs...
Read More
    Share   2,438 Views
Sri Lanka business delegation visits Poland
 Wednesday, 07 March 2018 - 12:11
Sri Lanka business delegation visits Poland
A 12-member business delegation, comprising of more than ten Sri Lankan companies in the...
Read More
    Share   1,618 Views
Sri Lanka among countries that face refinancing risks, Finance Minister
 Tuesday, 27 February 2018 - 18:15
Sri Lanka among countries that face refinancing risks, Finance Minister
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera says Sri Lanka like many other developing nations...
Read More
    Share   1,731 Views
See All
Featured News
India’s new GST system to benefit Sri Lankan exporters/importers
 Tuesday, 27 March 2018 - 17:15
India’s new GST system to benefit Sri Lankan exporters/importers
The Indian officials say that the new GST system which is in place in their country will...
Read More
    Share   2,057 Views
New Mission Director for USAID in Sri Lanka
 Wednesday, 14 March 2018 - 12:27
New Mission Director for USAID in Sri Lanka
Reed J. Aeschliman has assumed his duties as the new Mission Director of the United States...
Read More
    Share   1,518 Views
Rice prices decline - Central Bank
 Sunday, 11 March 2018 - 21:07
Rice prices decline - Central Bank
Central Bank says the price of rice varieties have declined considerably in February.The...
Read More
    Share   2,408 Views
US chided over hefty import tariffs
 Friday, 09 March 2018 - 14:33
US chided over hefty import tariffs
Major trading partners of the US have condemned President Donald Trump for signing off...
Read More
    Share   1,256 Views
Chinese woman-billionaires lead woman rich list
 Thursday, 08 March 2018 - 16:17
Chinese woman-billionaires lead woman rich list
China has once again dominated a list of global self-made woman billionaires.The top four...
Read More
    Share   1,905 Views
See All
Analysis
Finance Minister urges private sector to invest more
 Wednesday, 21 March 2018 - 17:55
Finance Minister urges private sector to invest more
Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera says to kick-start economic growth, private investment...
Read More
    Share   1,618 Views
Stock market ends in red
 Monday, 12 March 2018 - 18:03
Stock market ends in red
The trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange ended on a negative note today (Mar. 12).   The...
Read More
    Share   1,535 Views
Does not anticipate rise in interest rates says CBSL
 Monday, 05 March 2018 - 22:12
Does not anticipate rise in interest rates says CBSL
The Central Bank emphasizes based on its current projections, an increase in market interest...
Read More
    Share   1,826 Views
USAID’s YouLead programme expanded in Sri Lanka
 Wednesday, 28 February 2018 - 18:03
USAID’s YouLead programme expanded in Sri Lanka
The United States Agency for International Development’ YouLead programme and Microsoft...
Read More
    Share   1,437 Views
Chinese economic growth beats expectations
 Thursday, 18 January 2018 - 19:18
Chinese economic growth beats expectations
The latest data shows that the Chinese economy has grown by 6.9% in 2017.It was the first...
Read More
    Share   1,762 Views
See All
Features
Lemon cultivation in Moneragala hit by dry weather
 Friday, 23 March 2018 - 11:05
Lemon cultivation in Moneragala hit by dry weather
Farmers in Moneragala complain that their lemon cultivations are affected due to the prevailing...
Read More
    Share   1,484 Views
US job growth surges in February
 Sunday, 11 March 2018 - 9:16
US job growth surges in February
Job creation in the US economy surged last month, but the annual rate of wage growth slowed...
Read More
    Share   1,208 Views
Facebook rolls out new tools to tackle false stories
 Friday, 16 December 2016 - 10:45
Facebook rolls out new tools to tackle false stories
Facebook has announced new features to help combat fabricated news stories on the world's...
Read More
    Share   4,264 Views
Sri Lanka's economy has begun to stabilize - IMF
 Monday, 12 December 2016 - 10:46
Sri Lanka's economy has begun to stabilize - IMF
The IMF said on Friday in a release that since the start of the 3 year Extended...
Read More
    Share   4,111 Views
Indo Lanka ferry service soon
 Wednesday, 07 December 2016 - 13:27
Indo Lanka ferry service soon
The state has decided to re-launch the ferry service connecting Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu. Ferry...
Read More
    Share   9,484 Views
See All