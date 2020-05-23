Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 9:44

Rupee strengthened against the US dollar

The rupee strengthened against the US dollar yesterday, with the US dollar selling at 194 rupees and 11 cents per dollar.



The devaluation of the rupee has been seen with the impact of the global Covid Nineteen pandemic and on April 8, the dollar's selling price exceeded 200 rupees.



But since then the rupee has strengthened around 3.1 percent.



However, the rupee has fallen about 6 percent against the US dollar so far this year.