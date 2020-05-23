Friday, 08 May 2020 - 9:26

Auction of Treasury bonds on 12 May and Treasury bills on the 13 May

Rs. 30,000 million Treasury bills are to be issued through an auction on 13th May 2020.



The Central Bank said it will auction 7,000 million bills with a maturity period of 91 days, 9,000 million with a maturity period of 182 days, and 14,000 million with a maturity period of 364 days.



Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Government Securities. Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). The CBSL may accept a higher or lower amount than the offered amounts for each maturity by reallocating amounts between the maturities, depending on the market conditions, but without exceeding the total amount on offer at this auction.



Meanhwile Rs. 30,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 08.65% 2023 'A' and Rs. 20,000 million Treasury Bonds under the series of 09.00% 2028 'A' are to be issued through an auction on May 12, 2020



Bids are invited from the Primary Dealers in Treasury Bonds on the basis of clean prices (exclusive of accrued interest from the date of last coupon payment to the date of settlement). Bids should be made only through the electronic bidding facility provided by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). With respect to each Series/ ISIN, CBSL may accept any amount not exceeding the amount offered depending on the market conditions.