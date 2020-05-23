Friday, 08 May 2020 - 19:00

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves drop in April

Sri Lanka's foreign reserves fell by US $ 353 million in April.



Accordingly, the reserve at present stands at $ 7179 million. The rupee also fell sharply in April against the US dollar, and has been somewhat controlled with the intervention of the Central Bank.



The dollar's selling price is currently 191 rupees and 50 cents. On April 8, it was above 200 rupees for a dollar.